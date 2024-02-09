Freezer of horrors at Malaga takeaway: unpackaged chickens next to out-of-date meat

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Health and safety

The Guardia Civil warned that the products posed a "serious risk to public health," as they were entering the human food chain without having passed any hygiene checks

SUR

Friday, 9 February 2024, 11:06

Guardia Civil officers have arrested the owner of a takeaway food outlet for alleged offences against public health and food fraud. The woman was detained during the officers' inspection of the premises, located in the city of Malaga, where meals were being prepared in a small room which had not passed any health and safety checks, the Guardia Civil announced in a statement.

During the inspection, officers found a freezer cabinet containing frozen ducks and chickens which had no labels or packaging and were next to piles of out-of-date meat, also in poor condition. They even found goat legs, still with hair and hooves, with other products of dubious origin.

In light of these findings, the Guardia Civil carried out another thorough inspection of the premises a few days later, accompanied by inspectors from the Andalusian Health Service and the Consumers' Office in Malaga.

Following this second examination, 300kg of animal products were seized, including beef snout, snail meat, unidentified chopped meat products, pieces of cow skin, tilapia, mackerel and unidentified fish, among others, as well as products of plant origin, such as bottles of palm oil.

Officers also seized several packages of food that had been prepared in a small room on the premises, where a kitchen had been installed with a gas stove, mincer, and a butcher's meat and bone saw.

All the food products posed a serious risk to public health, as they were entering the human food chain without having passed any hygiene checks, which led to the arrest of the owner for alleged offences against public health and food fraud.

