Work starts to prepare for arrival of American supermarket chain Costco in Malaga

The first works are to be carried out in the building that used to house Conforama.

The plan to relaunch the Málaga Nostrum shopping centre with the opening of a Costco supermarket on the site currently occupied by the cinemas, got under way on Monday 27 January. Work has started to renovate the building that used to house the Conforama furniture shop to turn it into a 14-screen cinema.

The adaptation of the former Conforama building to accommodate the cinema on the first floor and commercial premises on the ground floor is the first step in the project being developed by the Bogaris group, owner of the shopping centre, and the managers of Cotsco, according to a project by the architect Salvador Moreno Peralta.

The work to transform Conforama into the cinema is expected to take a year, so it could be ready at the beginning of 2026 and the demolition of the current cinemas should take about six months. This means there is still at least a year and a half to go before the construction of the Costco store, designed by Basque architect Antxon Taberna, can begin. The supermarket is expected to take nine months to complete, meaning it should open in around two years from now.

The supermarket will have a large car park as the urban planning regulations require a minimum of 400 parking spaces for this project, which Costco is going to increase to a total of 640 distributed on the basement floor and on the ground floor of the future building.

On the ground floor there will also be a workshop service for tyre replacement and the main accesses to the supermarket. The pedestrian entrance will be on the corner of Calles Jaén and Tarragona and cars will be able to enter the car park via Calles Ávila, Tarragona and Jaén. In addition, there will be a fourth access for goods vehicles at the south-west end of the building, which will have three docks for the transport of goods.

The developers are calling for the creation of a working group with the central government, the city hall and the Association of Industrial Estates to implement measures to promote public transport and cycling, and to avoid the use of the roundabout located next to the shopping centre as a connection point with the MA-22 road to the Poniente promenade.

Investment of more than 26 million euros

Costco's retail space is planned for the first floor of the future building, which is valued at 26.4 million euros. The shop area will occupy a surface area of more than 12,000 square metres, of which 5,811 will be for the general sales area, 2,777 for shelving and stocking tables, and 641 square metres for access and cash desks, among other uses.

The sales area will have spaces for butchers, dairy products, fruit and vegetables, fish, frozen food, bakery and pastries, and a ready meals area, with an area for preparing roasts. One of the hallmarks of this unique supermarket chain, present in 14 countries around the world, is to offer low and competitive prices with the 'low cost' philosophy that it champions with a powerful white label (Kirkland Signature) and through attractive family savings packs.

On its warehouse-like shelves, the company boasts "savings and quality". "Costs are kept to a minimum, we don't spend on advertising or fancy materials," they explain on their website. Costco's stores save as much as possible on fixtures and fittings and additional services.

Their shops look more like industrial warehouses where the products are distributed in large aisles stacked on pallets and high shelves. Another of their main hallmarks is the large format, not only in the space of their stores. The vast majority of products are sold in extra large sizes or family packs with the aim of selling a lot of volume in order to adjust profits and thus achieve lower prices.

Another attraction of this transformation of the Málaga Nostrum shopping centre, valued at a total of more than 60 million euros, is the construction of a petrol station also managed by Costco, which has another of its main lines of business in service stations next to its supermarkets. In this case, it will be built on the site resulting from the demolition of one of the commercial warehouses on the block where Conforama was located.