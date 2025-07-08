British low-cost airline to fly new route between UK and Malaga Airport this winter

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 14:25 Compartir

Low-cost British airline easyJet is adding another connection between Malaga Airport and the UK this winter. From October onwards, the Costa del Sol facility is going to offer two flights to Edinburgh per week - on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

This new connection is part of the winter season schedule, which begins at the end of October and lasts until March. EasyJet - the third-placed airline in terms of passenger volume on the Costa del Sol - plans to expand its routes with eight new connections during the colder months, offering the Spanish connections with European cities with direct, comfortable and economical flights.

EasyJet's scheduled operation adds another 110,000 seats and improves the international connectivity of Malaga, Almeria, Barcelona and Gran Canaria. In the south of Spain, in addition to the direct flight to Edinburgh, the company will connect Almeria with Liverpool, also with two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

EasyJet's winter schedule also includes connections with France. A flight between Barcelona and Rennes will be launched on 26 October, with two flights per week on Thursdays and Sundays. In addition, the capital of Catalonia will also connect with Edinburgh, Southampton and Leeds/Bradford. Flights to Edinburgh and Southampton will take place twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, starting on 27 October. The first flight to Leeds/Bradford will take place on 29 October, with two weekly frequencies from then onwards, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

A new route between Gran Canaria and Nantes will start operating on 26 October, with flights every Wednesday and Sunday. This connection complements the new Gran Canaria-Lyon route, which starts operating on 29 October, with flights every Wednesday and Saturday.

Since it started operating in Spain 28 years ago, easyJet has carried nearly 260 million passengers, steadily expanding its network to connect Spain with Europe and the UK across multiple routes.