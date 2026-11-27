Investigators from the National Police are working on an alternative theory regarding the stabbing that took place in Malaga's Puerto de la Torre district ... on Tuesday. A 53-year-old man remains in the ICU and his 69-year-old neighbour is in custody.

The second version of events is based on the detainee's statement. He told the police that the victim had first attacked him in a fit of jealousy.

Initial investigations suggested that the suspect had stabbed the victim in the abdomen after the victim had reproached him for trying to kiss his partner, according to the woman's statements to the police. The suspect, however, stated that he had grabbed the knife in an attempt to defend himself against an attack by the victim.

The victim allegedly got angry because the older man had, a short while earlier, said goodbye to his partner by giving her two kisses, as the woman was going to be out of Malaga for a few days. The victim then allegedly went to the suspect's home and lunged at him, allegedly inflicting several bruises to the detainee's face.

The suspect told the police that he was cooking next to the door, so the first thing he could reach was a knife, with which he allegedly stabbed his neighbour in the abdomen.

The incident took place at around 8.15pm, when the emergency services received reports of a brawl. When the police reached the address, they found a 45-year-old woman applying pressure to her partner's bleeding abdominal wound. They stepped in to help until paramedics arrived.

The patrol located and arrested the suspect at his own home, with the man offering no resistance whatsoever. The police also seized the knife.

The victim was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in a serious condition. His life is not thought to be in danger.

The incident caused tension in the area. Local residents know both parties. Several of them said that they do not consider the detainee to be "capable of doing what he did". They described him as a good neighbour and said that he had been going through a difficult time, with eviction pending over him. He has lived in that flat for at least two decades.

Locals also mentioned that there had been complaints about arguments and heated exchanges in the area on previous occasions. However, they added that the arrested man had sometimes stepped in to defend the woman and that he had a good relationship with her family.

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