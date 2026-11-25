National Police officers arrested a 69-year-old man in Malaga's Puerto de la Torre district on Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted murder ... after he allegedly stabbed a 53-year-old neighbour in the abdomen during an argument.

The injured man was taken to hospital in a very serious condition.

The arrest occurred at around 23:00 after emergency operators received a report of a fight inside a property in the district.

When officers reached the address, they found a 45-year-old woman applying pressure to her partner's bleeding abdominal wound and stepped in to help until paramedics arrived.

According to initial inquiries, the altercation began after the victim confronted his neighbour over an alleged attempt to kiss his wife.

Officers traced and arrested the suspect at his home, where they also recovered the knife believed to have been used in the attack.

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