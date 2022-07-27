Equestrian club in the mountains set for future as an entertainment venue A company is promoting the development of the Club Hípico complex in the Montes de Malaga as a location for concerts and festivals

With stunning views over the city from the foothills of the Montes de Malaga natural park the equestrian complex Club Hípico is set for a new future as a music venue.

That is the aim of the company that has obtained the management of the club under a lease agreement and whose partners include the hotel and catering businessman Juan Rambla.

The refurbishment and adaptation of the club's swimming pool to convert it into a leisure and drinks area, has drawn the attention of the city hall's planning department for irregularities but these are expected to be legalised.

That refurbishment is only the first part of a much more ambitious plan to convert this equestrian complex into a place that will combine bars and restaurants with concerts and festivals for several months of the year.

Juan Rambla told SUR that this is an "important initiative for the city" which he has been working on for more than a year.

"It is completely legal, hotel uses are already permitted in this place and the Junta has been consulted. In addition, we have made a fire protection plan and an acoustic study of the area to check that we are not disturbing any neighbours. The nearest one is more than 500 metres away. We are within the law," Rambla said.

Rambla is confident of obtaining authorisations for the different parts that make up the project, and said that the equestrian activity of the complex will continue to occupy "more than half of the surface area" and the stables will remain.