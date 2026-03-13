City's controversial new sculptures take up residence at port gates

Venus is hoisted into place at the entrance to the port.

Regina Sotorrío MALAGA. Friday, 13 March 2026, 10:54 Share

The entrance to Malaga's port is being transformed by a monumental sculptural installation that has divided the city. Las Columnas del Mar, the work of sculptor Ginés Serrán, is taking shape at the Palmeral de las Sorpresas.

The two lions - nearly two metres tall - were the first to arrive, and have already become an impromptu attraction, with tourists climbing on them for photos.

Zoom Salvador Salas

They were joined on Thursday by a Venus of eight metres to be followed by a Neptune of over eleven metres, the latter holding a bronze fishing net gilded with 24-carat gold. The sculptures have been donated by the artist and will remain for six months.

The installation has provoked fierce opposition from some of Malaga's most prominent cultural institutions.

The Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Telmo described the figures as "disproportionate" and more fitting for the "Marvel universe" than a protected historic city centre.

Zoom Pedro J. Quero

The Ateneo de Málaga, the Academia Malagueña de Ciencias and several other bodies subsequently joined the protest, and an online petition was launched demanding the project be halted.

Serrán, however, remains defiant, comparing his work to Michelangelo's David and Madrid's Cibeles fountain. He calls the controversy "unnecessary" and says the installation represents "a victory" - for the port and for himself.