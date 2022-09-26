Still no date for the Metro to reach Malaga city centre The service was expected to be fully ready before the August Fair but safety tests on the last one-kilometre stretch are still being carried out

The tests on the final stretch of line can only be done at night. / sur

It is still not known when the Metro service will run as far as Malaga city centre, even though the original plan was for it to be completed in time for the August Fair.

The only remaining stretch is one kilometre in length from El Perchel station (next to Vialia) to La Alameda, but the safety tests have yet to be completed, and the Junta de Andalucía has just extended the contract for the construction of the facilities and architecture at these stations for another two months, until late November.

In fact those works, the contract for which was awarded to Acciona and Sando for 29.4 million euros in mid-2020, are ready but cannot be officially handed over until all the safety tests are finished. The regional government says this does not mean that the Metro will not be running into the city centre for another two months, but on the other hand it cannot rule that possibility out.

The tests can only be carried out at night, to avoid complications on Lines 1 and 2 to El Perchel.

Once the entire Metro system is completed, it will take about 20 minutes to travel the whole length from the Carretera de Cadiz or Teatinos to the Alameda Principal in the historic city centre and about 18 million passengers a year are expected to use the service.