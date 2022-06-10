Child in critical condition after falling from the fourth floor of a building The six-year-old had been at home with his family and is said to have leaned out of a window and fallen into the interior courtyard

A six-year-old boy has been admitted to Malaga’s Materno Infantil hospital in a critical condition after falling from the fourth floor of a building in the Portada Alta district of the city.

The accident happened on Wednesday at 5pm and police rushed to the scene but when they arrived there was no sign of the child. Neighbours said he had fallen into the interior courtyard of the block and his father and aunt had taken him to the city's Regional Hospital.

The officers went to the accident and emergency department of the hospital and talked to the boy’s father and aunt. His mother was ill and had stayed at home, and they had all been there together when the accident happened. The child is said to have leaned out of a window and fallen.

After being attended at the Regional Hospital, he was transferred to the Materno Infantil hospital, where his condition is still said to be critical.