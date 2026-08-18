Malaga reopens to bathers two of six closed beaches

Malaga city council has reopened the beaches at Campo de Golf-San Julián and El Palo for swimming, while the beaches at Guadalmar, Sacaba, Misericordia and San Andrés will remain closed for the rest of Tuesday ... .

The results of the latest tests by the Emasa municipal water company show a general decrease in Escherichia coli (E. coli) at these locations, although localised concentration remains above the optimal levels regulated by law.

The warning will therefore remain in place, with the red flag warning beachgoers until optimal levels are reached.

Emasa will continue taking samples over the next few days to keep monitoring the situation caused by the storm that struck in the early hours of Saturday, 15 August.

Spills

Virtually all coastal municipalities have experienced such incidents because the main sewerage network, which runs parallel to the coastline, is connected to combined sewer systems that collect both wastewater and rainwater.

During episodes of heavy rainfall over a short period, the system bears the brunt and flooding can occur at various points across the city.

The city council plans to press ahead with the separation of the sewage and rainwater networks. Work is currently under way as part of Emasa's water infrastructure plan for the 2024-2029 period to further reduce the risk of flooding in various parts of the city.

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