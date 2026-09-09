Malaga's renovated Baños del Carmen to be ready for the next high tourist season

Work on the new beach at Baños del Carmen in Malaga's Pedregalejo district will finish next spring, ready to welcome the first bathers in ... the summer.

Government sub-delegate Javier Salas confirmed this on Wednesday during a visit of the site. Also present were environmental groups opposing the project.

"The site will be in perfect condition for use next summer. This is a project that the people of Malaga have long been calling for," Salas stated.

He placed particular emphasis on the environmental benefits. According to him, one of the main objectives of the project is not only to reclaim the coastal area for Malaga, but also to conserve, improve and expand marine habitats.

A closer look at the works, as seen from the spa. (Ñito Salas)

Marine protection measures

Among the most notable environmental measures is the relocation of specimens of Patella ferruginea: a protected species of limpet that is at extreme risk of extinction.

The workers have installed barriers to protect the most sensitive marine areas, preventing the movement of sand and sediment from damaging the species inhabiting the rocky outcrops.

The construction of the new breakwater and the additional areas will significantly increase the rocky areas on the seabed, which will directly contribute to an increase in the habitat.

Salas assured environmentalists that the project fully implements biodiversity requirements.

The regeneration involves the sourcing of 75,000 cubic metres of sieved sand. "The same natural sand that was originally carried by the rivers and streams will be introduced, restoring a cycle that has been disrupted by human activity," Salas said.

The new beach will be triangular in shape, extending from the end of the spa towards the interior (it will be widest on the Morlaco side). There will be no sand deposits on the main area of the underwater rock formation at the base of the restaurant, which is a vital habitat for marine species.

The work has an estimated budget of five million euros and a completion timeframe of around nine months. From an engineering perspective, the project will put a stop to the long-standing problems of marine erosion in the area. The total area of the beach will go from the initial 2,700 square metres to around 12,700 square metres, increasing almost fivefold.

The main technical parameters of the project involve the construction of a large breakwater to the west, in the shape of an open V, which will comprise a 100-metre-long above-water section and a 93-metre-long submerged section.

It also features the use of 47,000 tonnes of breakwater rocks, with an average weight of 3.5 tonnes, and an additional 7,000 tonnes of breakwater rocks with an average weight of seven tonnes; the reprofiling and restoration of the protective breakwater that supports the seafront promenade; the installation of a maritime marking system equipped with night-time visibility, which will include two special marker buoys and a southern cardinal buoy; and a new access point to the beach from the sports area.

Salas also said that they are finalising an agreement with the city council to complete the redevlopment plan for the use of the eucalyptus grove.

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