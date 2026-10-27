Malaga city centre stabbing suspect is in pre-trial detention

The victim of the stabbing in broad daylight near El Corte Inglés in Malaga city centre on 19 October has lost a kidney due to ... his injuries. In the meantime, the court has ordered the pre-trial detention without bail of the suspect, who is under investigation for attempted murder and making serious threats.

Sources have told Sur that the assault was the culmination of an argument that the alleged perpetrator had with a group of young people whom he had supposedly asked for money. According to his statement, following the verbal altercation, he went to a shop where he bought a beer and took a knife.

Subsequently, still according to his account, he reportedly came across the group of young people again, with whom he ended up in a scuffle. He allegedly stabbed a man who approached the scene twice.

The suspect then fled the scene and went home, but shortly afterwards returned to the scene of the incident, where he was arrested by police. The victim has not yet been able to give a statement as he is seriously injured.

The attack took place at around 6.30pm on 19 October, when the emergency services received a call reporting that a man had been stabbed. While police were in the area bringing the situation under control and paramedics were treating the injured man, a group of young people told the police that the perpetrator had also threatened them.

The alleged attacker, who appeared to have already changed his clothes, was just a few metres away. Several National Police officers gave chase and managed to catch up with him and restrain him.

Several patrol cars remained in the area searching for the knife. According to witnesses, it "was not a kitchen knife, but a makeshift skewer", about 15 centimetres long.

The suspect, who is originally from Colombia, is homeless and has been sleeping rough at a nearby building for around 15 days. He was with his partner when the incident took place.

At around 5pm that same day, he had already had a previous altercation with another acquaintance, after drinking alcohol.

The suspect then reportedly confronted a young couple who were having a drink at a nearby bar while taking a break from their music lessons. "The man started telling us he was going to make us bleed," one of the students said.

During the confrontation, which moved out onto the street, the man reportedly threw a can of beer at them and one of the young men threw a coffee at him to stop him, as he was chasing them.

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