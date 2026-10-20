Malaga police arrest man suspected of stabbing another person in the city centre in broad daylight

The National Police in Malaga arrested a man on Monday for stabbing an acquaintance of his in the city centre in broad daylight. The arrest ... happened shortly after the incident, when the suspect had already spread panic among people in the area.

The attack took place at around 6.30pm, when the emergency services received a call reporting that a man had been stabbed. The National and the Local Police and the medical emergency services travelled to the scene.

Medical personnel took the victim to hospital. According to sources, he sustained at least three stab wounds to his back.

While the police were in the area and the paramedics were attending to the injured man, a group of young people raised the alarm as well. The perpetrator had allegedly also threatened them with the same knife.

According to sources, when he approached the young people, he had already changed his clothes. The police managed to locate and arrest him, despite his resistance and refusal to cooperate.

When they took him to a police station, several patrol cars remained in the area searching for the knife. According to witnesses, it "was not a kitchen knife, but a makeshift skewer", about 15 centimetres long.

The suspect, who is originally from Colombia, is homeless and has been sleeping rough at a nearby building for around 15 days. He was with his partner when the incident took place.

At around 5pm that same day, he had already had a previous altercation with another acquaintance, after drinking alcohol.

The suspect then reportedly confronted a young couple who were having a drink at a nearby bar while taking a break from their music lessons. "The man started telling us he was going to make us bleed," one of the students said.

During the confrontation, which moved out onto the street, the man reportedly threw a can of beer at them and one of the young men threw a coffee at him to stop him, as he was chasing them.

The suspect attempted to attack a woman and the victim, an acquaintance of the alleged attacker, reportedly stepped in to help her. That's when he got stabbed.

The injured man remains in hospital and his prognosis is currently unknown. The investigation remains open.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports