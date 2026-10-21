Good Samaritan stabbed in Malaga city centre loses kidney and remains in intensive care

A man stabbed in broad daylight on a Malaga city centre street while intervening to protect a woman from an assault has lost a kidney ... and remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Málaga Regional Hospital.

The violent incident occurred at around 6.30pm on Monday on Calle Montes de Oca, parallel to Calle Armengual de la Mota, when emergency services received multiple calls reporting a knife attack on a public thoroughfare.

According to witnesses, the suspect - a homeless Colombian national with an extensive criminal record for property offences including burglary, theft and fraud - had been drinking alcohol since 5pm and had been involved in a prior altercation. Shortly before the stabbing, he confronted a young couple taking a break from music lessons at a nearby bar, reportedly throwing a beer can at them and threatening to make them bleed.

When the suspect attempted to attack a woman on the street shortly afterwards, a local resident intervened to protect her. Although he successfully halted the assault, the suspect stabbed him at least three times in the torso with a 15-centimetre makeshift skewer.

Suspect arrested after rooftop chase and hospital disturbance

Suspect arrested after rooftop chase and hospital disturbance

National Police officers dispatched to the scene treated the victim alongside paramedics before a group of young people alerted police that the suspect was standing nearby, having already changed his clothes.

Officers gave chase as the suspect fled across roofs and streets, subduing him on Calle Don Ricardo as dozens of local residents looked on. Police vehicles searched the surrounding area to recover the bladed weapon used in the attack.

Following his arrest, during which he put up fierce resistance, officers transported the suspect to hospital for a medical assessment. While at the medical facility, the suspect initiated another violent disturbance, grabbing a fire extinguisher before officers subdued him a second time. He remains in police custody pending court appearance.

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