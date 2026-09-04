Malaga man throws television at partner and beats up her friend when she tries to intervene

The Local Police in Malaga arrested on 31 August a violent man for assaulting his partner and a friend of hers.

The incident took place ... at around 5.50am, when the police received a call reporting an assault.

Upon arrival at the scene, they found two women at the entrance to the flat. They were clearly upset.

Following an initial inspection, the police noted that both women had visible red marks on their necks and torsos, consistent with suffocation and physical violence.

According to witness statements, one of the women had had an argument with her partner. During the altercation, the man allegedly reacted violently by throwing a television at her, then grabbing her forcefully by the neck and throwing her to the floor.

The victim's friend, who was also in the flat, tried to intervene and stop the assault. The man allegedly grabbed her by the neck too, threw her to the floor and struck her on the head and in the mouth.

The police immediately arrested the suspect and took him to the station.

Support for victims of gender-based violence

Victims, their family members and witnesses who want to report gender-based violence can do so by contacting the 061 helpline, which is available 24 hours a day in 52 different languages. The call is free and does not appear on the phone bill. Incidents can also be reported by emailing 016-online@igualdad.gob.es.

Alternatively, there is also the WhatsApp chat at 600000016. In an emergency, the National Police (091), the Local Police (092) and the Guardia Civil (062) provide immediate assistance.

If someone is unable to make a call, they can use the ALERTCOPS app, which sends a geolocation alert to the police.

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