Malaga police restrain man armed with knife after he confronts them

The National Police managed to arrest a man armed with a knife in the streets of Malaga's Cruz de Humilladero district on Thursday night.

The incident happened at around 10.20pm, when the police received a report concerning a man, who appeared to be drunk, carrying a knife in public.

A National Police unit rushed to the scene. They found the man shouting and brandishing a kitchen knife in a threatening manner.

Tensions rose when the man confronted the police with the knife. Faced with the imminent danger, they asked him to drop the weapon, but he didn't follow their instructions.

Police reinforcements then arrived at the scene. The officers pounced on the man and managed to restrain and disarm him.

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