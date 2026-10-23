Crime
Malaga police restrain man armed with knife after he confronts them
The man, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, wandered about with the weapon and ignored the instructions of the police, who eventually managed to arrest and disarm him
The National Police managed to arrest a man armed with a knife in the streets of Malaga's Cruz de Humilladero district on Thursday night.
The incident happened at around 10.20pm, when the police received a report concerning a man, who appeared to be drunk, carrying a knife in public.
A National Police unit rushed to the scene. They found the man shouting and brandishing a kitchen knife in a threatening manner.
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María José Díaz Alcalá
Tensions rose when the man confronted the police with the knife. Faced with the imminent danger, they asked him to drop the weapon, but he didn't follow their instructions.
Police reinforcements then arrived at the scene. The officers pounced on the man and managed to restrain and disarm him.