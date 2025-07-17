Antonio Banderas to direct return of Godspell musical at his Malaga theatre

Regina Sotorrío Thursday, 17 July 2025, 15:22 Compartir

Antonio Banderas' Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Malaga city has revealed the line up of the shows that will appear in its next programme. The new season will feature stars such as Nathalie Poza and Javier Gutiérrez; Chiqui Carabante and his new project about Picasso; and the return of Godspell under the direction of the city-born actor.

Three years on, the theatre is once again offering its stage to the musical project that united the director and Emilio Aragón. The musical is scheduled for 30 October and will remain at the Soho venue until the end of the year. The first time Godspell was performed in Malaga, Banderas limited himself to the role of the producer. This time, he is directing a cast of 14 actors, among them Aaron Cobos, Angy Fernández and Roko. The show's music will provided by a live band that will perform the musical's 16 tracks, including the well-known Prepare the Way and A Beautiful City.

Originally conceived and directed by John-Michael Tebelak, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the play revolves around the gospel of St Matthew based on the experiences of a group of young people in the big city. Tickets will range in price from 25 to 64 euros.

This upcoming season, Soho's stage will also see A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams. The play is scheduled for 18, 19 and 20 September. Nathalie Poza, Pablo Derqui, María Vázquez, Jorge Usón and Carmen Barrantes form the cast.

La Mujer Fantasma (The Phantom Woman) will be performed on 3 and 4 October by the T de Teatre company. The play is a comedic homage to female teachers, written and directed by prestigious Argentinian director and playwright Mariano Tenconi Blanco.

Malaga audiences will also have their stomachs hurting from laughter thanks to El Barbero de Picasso (Picasso's Barber), which will bring Pepe Viyuela and Antonio Molero to Soho's stage from 9 to 11 October. Directed by Malaga-born Chiqui Carabante and written by Borja Ortiz de Gondra, the play explores the relationship between Picasso and his hairdresser - Eugenio Arias - during his exile in France.

After the Christmas holidays, Javier Gutiérrez and Luis Bermejo will star in Los Yugoslavos (The Yugoslavians), written and directed by Juan Mayorga. The play is scheduled for 23 and 24 January.