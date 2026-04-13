Alicante police arrest man who stabbed ex-partner's parents at their home in Malaga

Irene Quirante and María José Díaz Alcalá Monday, 13 April 2026, 15:35 Share

The National Police arrested this past weekend the man who had been on the run after allegedly stabbing his former in-laws in the Las Castañetas neighborhood in Malaga. The police finally located and arrested the 43-year-old suspect in Alicante, where he had fled to avoid arrest.

The incident occurred at around 6pm on 6 April, when the emergency services received several calls for help. The suspect, who already had several outstanding court and police warrants for violating a restraining order, allegedly broke into his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend's home wielding a machete and with his face hidden by a mask.

According to the investigation, a few hours before the break-in, he had threatened to kill the young woman over the phone. The victim was inside the building with several family members, including her parents. The man allegedly kicked down the door and tried to attack her.

The woman's parents intervened to stop the attack and the suspect inflicted injuries on them. The mother, 48, suffered a serious cut, while the father, 51, sustained less severe injuries. Although the suspect's face was covered, the family immediately recognised him.

After assisting the victims and arranging their transfer to the hospital, the police conducted checks. They discovered that the 51-year-old father had a restraining order banning him from approaching his wife. The police proceeded to arrest him for violating the order.

In accordance with protocols for gender-based violence and given the abuser's history, the National Police established a permanent patrol near the family home until they located. During the course of the investigation, detectives received information that he was hiding in Alicante.

The Malaga police requested assistance from their counterparts in Alicante, who established a surveillance operation in the El Cementerio neighborhood.

On Saturday, 11 April, after the police received information that the suspect was about to leave Alicante, an off-duty officer spotted the fugitive on the Los Cipreses road and requested immediate reinforcement. The police finally arrested the suspect as he was about to enter a house.

According to the Malaga police, the man had six outstanding arrest warrants, most of them for violating restraining orders related to gender-based violence. One of the warrants also ordered his imprisonment for assault.