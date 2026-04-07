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Police hunt Malaga man after machete attack on ex-partner’s parents in Las Castañetas

The police are still trying to locate the suspect, but they have arrested the woman's father for violating a restraining order

Irene Quirante and María José Díaz Alcalá

Tuesday, 7 April 2026, 11:37

The National Police are conducting an investigation to locate and arrest a man who allegedly stabbed his ex-partner's parents after breaking into their home in the Las Castañetas neighborhood in Malaga on 6 April.

The incident occurred around 6pm, when the emergency services received several calls for help. National and Local Police patrols as well as medical teams attended the scene.

The suspect allegedly entered by kicking down the door. Inside the house were several family members, including minors. According to the victims' account, the man, brandishing a machete, began shouting death threats.

Although he was hiding his face with a balaclava or a mask, the family recognised him as the woman's ex-husband. According to sources, he inflicted injuries on both of her parents. The woman's 48-year-old mother suffered a more serious cut on one of her arms.

After assisting the victims and arranging their transfer to the hospital, the police conducted checks. They discovered that the 51-year-old father had a restraining order banning him from approaching his wife. The police proceeded to arrest him for violating the order.

During the search, the police also located and seized a shotgun.

The events are still under police investigation and the police are trying to locate the assault suspect.

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surinenglish Police hunt Malaga man after machete attack on ex-partner’s parents in Las Castañetas

Police hunt Malaga man after machete attack on ex-partner’s parents in Las Castañetas