Seven-year-old girl brought out of induced coma following Malaga house fire

A seven-year-old girl admitted to hospital nearly two weeks ago following a severe house fire in Malaga's Miraflores neighborhood was brought out ... of an induced coma on Friday morning.

Family members confirmed to Sur that while the child remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), her condition is making steady progress. The girl suffered extensive burns to her back, chest, and hands during the blaze, which broke out on Sunday 27 September.

Electrical fault triggered sudden bedroom fire

The incident occurred early in the morning while the girl's mother and her partner were still asleep. They were awakened by the child's cries for help.

Preliminary investigations indicate the fire originated in the child's bedroom due to a fault in the building's electrical wiring. "Fire started coming out of the sockets in her bedroom; it has been completely gutted," the mother explained.

The mother credited her partner's rapid reaction for rescuing the child from the flames and navigating out of the building under conditions of zero visibility. "We couldn't see a thing. When I think about it, I feel terrible because I could have lost my little girl," she recalled. A neighbour also assisted by raising the alarm immediately after spotting smoke billowing from the property.

Missing family pet recovered

In a further relief for the family, police officers located Kiara, the family dog, on Friday. The pet had fled the apartment in panic when the fire broke out and had been missing since the morning of the incident.

The mother has remained at her daughter's bedside in the ICU throughout her hospitalisation. Medical staff report that while her recovery will require continued intensive treatment, her clinical parameters show encouraging improvement.