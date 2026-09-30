Malaga domestic fire sends four people, including a child and man who was arrested, to hospital

A fire that broke out early on Sunday morning in a flat in Malaga's Bailén-Miraflores district sent four people to hospital: a seven- ... year-old child who remains in the ICU, a 36-year-old woman and two 38-year-old men. The police have since arrested one of the men on suspicion of breaching a restraining order in the context of gender-based violence, as he was not allowed to approach the now injured woman.

The emergency services received the alert at 8.30am on 27 September. Local residents reported thick smoke coming from the top floor of the three-storey building.

The emergency operator dispatched the fire brigade with two fire engines and two light vehicles, along with the medical emergency services and the police.

Health authorities confirmed that four people had sustained injuries. The adults were taken to the Carlos Haya hospital and the girl to the Materno Infantil hospital.

It appears that the fire started in a room in the house, although the cause is not yet clear. The police, however, upon identifying the victims, discovered that one of the men had a ban on approaching the woman residing in that home.

They immediately arrested him for violation of a restraining court order.

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