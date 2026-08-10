Austrian man, 22, found dead in swimming pool in Malaga city

A 22-year-old Austrian man was found dead in a swimming pool in El Palo, a district of Malaga, early on Monday morning.

The ... body was discovered at around 8am after witnesses alerted the emergency services when they realised the man was not responding, according to sources consulted by SUR.

The 112-Andalucía emergency service alerted health services and Local Police, who sent units to a holiday villa on Calle Almendros, where the young man was found. However, attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

The death prompted the standard judicial procedure that applies in such cases, with the National Police opening an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding it.

Officers are awaiting the results of an autopsy, which will determine the exact cause of death.

Second swimming pool death in 24 hours

This is the second death involving a swimming pool to be reported in Malaga province in less than 24 hours.

Early on Sunday morning, a 58-year-old man was found dead in a pool at a country property in Cómpeta.

The 112 service was alerted at around 7.50am after the man was found unconscious, having already been pulled from the water by several people at a pool on a 'cortijo' (a traditional rural farmhouse) near Camino de Corca.