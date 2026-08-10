58-year-old man dies in swimming pool in Cómpeta

10/08/2026 a las 10:44h.

A 58-year-old man has died in a swimming pool in Cómpeta in the Axarquía area of Malaga province, according to the Andalusian 112 ... emergency service number. The emergency call was received at 7.50am on Sunday 9 August.

The caller explained that the man had been found unconscious and that several people had helped to pull him out of the water at a farmhouse swimming pool near Camino de Corca.

The 112 emergency service alerted the 061 health emergency centre and the Guardia Civil. On arrival at the house paramedics were unable to do anything but certify the death of the 58-year-old man. The circumstances surrounding this incident are unknown.

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