Spain fires 2026
A helicopter and eleven firefighting teams work to bring Benahavís fire under control
Now that the situation has stabilised and life has returned to normal in the town, the aim is to continue making progress towards fully extinguishing the fire
The Infoca plan for the extinction of wildfires in Andalucía remains active in Benahavís.
After declaring the fire stabilised at 7.30pm on Monday, ... the Andalusian forest fire service is now seeking to move on to the next phase: bringing the fire under control.
On Monday night, 15 teams of forest firefighters, the Brica brigade, nine operations technicians, one firefighting technician, one environmental officer, one emergency coordinator, one logistics technician, one director and one deputy director of the provincial operations centre worked on-site.
Related story
-
José Carlos García
On Tuesday morning, the team consisted of eleven firefighting crews, two firefighting technicians, four operations technicians and two environmental officers.
In terms of resources, there is one aerial unit, a light helicopter and three fire engines, as well as a mobile meteorological and communications unit and a medical unit.
The fire downgraded to the pre-emergency stage on Monday. This meant that the residents of the Montemayor, La Coja and Benahavís Hills residential developments could return to their homes, bringing to an end the "preventative evacuation" measure.
The fire has so far injured three people and damaged private property but no homes.