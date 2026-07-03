US Independence Day celebrations, fairs and free cinema in Malaga province to kick off July

What to do

The Axarquía village of Macharaviaya celebrates US Independence Day this weekend with reenactments and recreational activities.

Rossel Aparicio 03/07/2026 a las 16:10h.

The first weekend of July kicks off with a wide range of events and concerts for all tastes in Malaga province.

On Friday, 3 July, Pablo López takes to the stage at Marenostrum Fuengirola, while Yung Beef, a leading figure in Spanish trap music in Spain, will perform at Selvatic Fest in his only concert in Andalucía.

The flamenco rumba of the Gipsy Kings will fill the Auditorio Starlite Occident.

On Saturday, 4 July, Dani Fernández, Lia Kali and Venezuelan artist Danny Ocean will headline in Fuengirola, La Malagueta bullring and Starlite respectively.

Marenostrum Fuengirola is also hosting the La Reina del Flow concert, based on the popular television series, on Sunday.

The first weekend of July is also going to enjoy several local fairs and festivals, such as those in Caleta de Vélez , Corumbela (Sayalonga) and La Cala del Moral.

Malaga's Puerto de la Torre district is also celebrating, with traditional horse-drawn carriages, a song competition, verdiales performances and the selection of the Puerto Torre Resident of the Year, among other events.

Fourth of July celebrations

The Axarquía village of Macharaviaya has planned activities to celebrate the US Independence Day on Saturday, starting at 8pm.

To commemorate the 250th anniversary, it will once again pay tribute to colonial governor of Spanish Louisiana and Cuba Bernardo de Gálvez. The celebrations include historical reenactments, parades, period encampments, music and a grand finale.

15,000 candles to illuminate Mijas con Alma

For the third year running, Mijas Pueblo is celebrating Mijas con Alma, with 15,000 candles illuminating the town from 2 to 5 July.

The fair includes parades, workshops, shows such as belly dancing and fire performances, children's games in Plaza de la Constitución, a craft market and a food court.

Pianist Rafael Montalvo with a tribute to Ludovico Einaudi in Estepona

Segovian pianist Rafael Montalvo is paying a tribute to Ludovico Einaudi at the El Calvario park in Estepona, at 10pm on 4 July.

He invites the public to immerse themselves in the universe of one of the most influential and admired composers of contemporary music.

Malaga hosts Andalucía Play Fest, a fusion of three major video game events

Malaga is hosting Andalucía Play Fest from 3 to 5 July. This new event brings together three of the city's leading video game events under a single brand: the Premios Iris Games, Guadalindie and RetroPixel Málaga.

The festival aims to connect initiatives, combine efforts and create a common platform to strengthen the video game ecosystem.

Tango Málaga 2026

Tango Málaga 2026 celebrates its annual performance at the Teatro Cervantes with a programme that brings together the three essential elements of the genre: tango dance, tango song and instrumental tango, offering each night a journey through the richness and diversity of this art form.

On Saturday, Mirando al Sur commemorates the centenary of the birth of Roberto Goyeneche 'El Polaco', an emblematic figure of tango, while on Sunday, El Proyecto Tamgú presents an "honest and passionate journey through the purest essence of tango".

Free summer cinema

With the arrival of summer, free outdoor cinema returns to Malaga, screening a total of 105 films at 18 venues throughout the city until 13 August.

Among the films this year are The Wild Robot, Father There Is Only One 5 and Sonic the Hedgehog. See here for locations and the full programme.

The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera arrives at the Cervantes theatre in Malaga as part of its tour, starring Daniel Diges and Rubén López.

This is a first-ever tour for this production, which will feature a 14-piece orchestra.

The Phantom tells the captivating story of love, jealousy, mystery and death involving Erik, a musical genius, who hides behind a mask due to a facial deformity, and the young soprano Christine Daaé.

Torre del Mar hosts Al Son del Rebalaje with culture, music, dance and comedy

Torre del Mar celebrates another Al Son del Rebalaje this summer, offering culture, music, dance and comedy throughout July and August.

The programme every night starts at 9.30pm on the stage set up on the Poniente seafront promenade. Most of the activities feature local artists, academies, associations and groups, who will have the opportunity to showcase their work.

Art and culture return to Villanueva del Rosario

Villanueva del Rosario celebrates the seventh De Plaza en Plaza festival until 11 July.

Almost every night, starting at 10pm, spectators will witness dance, circus, music, theatre, street performances and other activities.

Cirque du Soleil bids farewell to Malaga

Cirque du Soleil bids farewell to Malaga this weekend. Kurios (tickets starting from 49 euros) has its last performance at the fairground on 5 July.

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