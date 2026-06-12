Malaga's free outdoor cinema returns with 105 screenings this summer

Isabel Méndez 12/06/2026 a las 12:19h.

Get your popcorn ready, because the rest is free. With the arrival of summer, Malaga's outdoor cinema series returns, with a total of 105 screenings and free admission in 18 public spaces throughout the city.

The new 'Cine Abierto' begins on 2 July and runs until 13 August. In addition to beaches, auditoriums and parks, the list of venues includes diverse locations such as the San Miguel historical cemetery and the english cemetery.

The former will screen Sirat (by Oliver Laxe) and Ghostlight (by Kelly O'Sullivan and Alex Thompson) on 16 and 30 July, respectively. The Good Manners (La buena letra by Celia Rico) will be screened on 13 August.

The english cemetery will screen Bird (by Andrea Arnold) at 10pm on 9 July.

In 2026, the 'Cine con firma' series returns to the Eduardo Ocón auditorium, featuring films in their original language with subtitles: Anora (by Sean Baker) on 29 July; Emilia Pérez (by Jacques Audiard) on 5 August; Parthenope (by Paolo Sorrentino) on 8 August; and Flow (by Gints Zilbalodis) on 12 August. All of these screenings will begin at 10.15pm.

Spanish cinema and matinée screenings

Plaza de Tabacalera will host the Spanish Cinema cycle, with eight screenings: Undercover (La infiltrada by Arantxa Echevarría) on 3 July; Glimmers (Los destellos by Pilar Palomero) on 5 July; Marco (by Aitor Arregi and Jon Garaño) оn 8 July; Deaf (Sorda by Eva Libertad) on 11 July; Away (Muy lejos by Gerard Oms) on 19 July; The Portuguese House (Una quinta portuguesa by Avelina Prat) on 22 July; The 47 (El 47 by Marcel Barrena) on 25 July; and The Exiles (Los Tortuga by Belén Funes) on 2 August.

Meanwhile, the Albéniz cinema will host the family-friendly matinees at 11am, with 31 screenings.

These cycles are in addition to the general programme on beaches (with 26 screenings), parks (22) and other outdoor venues.

Where to watch films in each district

These are the venues where the films can be seen:

- District 1 (City centre): Albéniz cinema, Eduardo Ocón auditorium, Malagueta beach, San Miguel cemetery and English cemetery.

- District 2 (Málga Este): El Palo beach and Las Acacias beach.

- District 3 (Ciudad Jardín): Parque de la Alegría.

- District 4 (Bailén Miraflores): Parque del Norte.

- District 5 (Palma-Palmilla): Parque Martiricos.

- District 6 (Cruz de Humilladero): Parque San Rafael.

- District 7 (Carretera de Cádiz): Parque del Oeste, Playa de la Misericordia and Plaza de Tabacalera.

- District 8 (Churriana): Plaza de la Inmaculada.

- District 9 (Campanillas): CEIP Francisco de Quevedo and CEIP Cayetano Bolívar.

- District 10 (Puerto de la Torre): Municipal booth at the fairgrounds.

- District 11 (Teatinos-Universidad): Parque del Cine.

The complete 'Cine Abierto' programme can be found on the website.