Malaga opens first new cinemas in 20 years

Seats with reclining footrests are one of the major new features of Malaga's new premium cinema.

Paco Griñán 05/06/2026 a las 15:14h.

The last cinemas to open in Malaga were those in the Vialia shopping centre two decades ago. Shortly before, the América Multicines and the Astoria y Victoria had closed, while the Larios cinema closed in 2011.

The new premium MK2 Málaga Nostrum cinema has now reversed this trend of declining cinemas. MK2 opens to the public on Friday with the latest releases: Masters of the Universe, Scary Movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu, The Drama and Spanish black comedy A Sucker's Born Every Minute (Cada día nace un listo).

MK2 introduces VIP screenings with reclining footrests and wider seats to the province. It represents the reopening of MK2 Málaga Nostrum, which closed a year ago for renovation.

In practice, however, these are completely new cinemas, as they have moved within the same shopping centre, from the old building, where the Costco supermarket is now under construction, to the corner building that housed Conforama.

The cinema building will also have a 100 Montaditos restaurant and a Mercadona supermarket.

The eleven new screens, with a total of 996 seats, feature smaller but more spacious auditoriums. The largest theatres have 150 seats.

The cinemas also incorporate laser projection and immersive sound systems that captivate audiences and enhance the experience.

How much do tickets cost?

MK2's cinemas cater to all budgets.

The standard weekend rate (Friday to Sunday) is 10.70 euros, placing MK2 Málaga Nostrum among the more expensive cinemas in the city, alongside Yelmo Plaza Mayor and Vialia. The difference is that the new cinemas feature seats with footrests.

Meanwhile, the regular weekday ticket price is 9.70 euros, except for Wednesday, when it costs 6.90.

In addition, there is the MK2 card, with an annual cost of nine euros, which allows viewers to reduce the price to seven euros per show every day. With the card, the price on Wednesdays drops even further to 5.90 euros.

After nine of the workers were on furlough last year due to the construction of the new cinema, with this opening the staff expands to 15 people.

The managers believe that they will sell out tickets for some of the screenings this weekend and that next week will continue being "crazy", as MK2 joins the cinema festival, with screenings for just 3.50 euros.