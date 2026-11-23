A prison supervisor was hit with an unidentified liquid thrown by a solitary-confinement inmate who also tried to set his bedding on fire and ... threatened to kill staff at Archidona prison, a union has revealed.

The Tu Abandono Me Puede Matar (TAMPM) prison officers' union warned on Monday that the situation at the Malaga province jail has become "unsustainable" following four days of serious disturbances.

Union representatives said the main flashpoint involved a professional boxer held in solitary confinement who has a long record of disciplinary offences.

According to TAMPM, the inmate threw liquid at a ward manager at 7.30pm on Sunday when the supervisor opened his cell door alongside a doctor and a nurse to administer medication.

The manager immediately shut the door and logged a fresh disciplinary report, the union said.

Earlier on Sunday, the prisoner repeatedly buzzed his cell intercom demanding a phone call, credit for his commissary card and threatening to smash his cell and attack guards.

When let out to make a call at 10.30am, he gave relatives the identification numbers of fellow inmates so they could file false complaints of assault, ill-treatment and torture against them, union sources said.

He was given an extra sedative at midday but resumed buzzing the intercom at 5pm, verbally abusing a shift supervisor and warning staff that nobody would sleep that night.

The Sunday assault followed two days of escalating violence by the same prisoner, TAMPM reported.

At 9.30pm on Friday, he began banging his head, punching his cell wall and hurling objects at the door bars while abusing duty staff.

Officers were forced to stay an hour past the end of their shift before the prisoner cut his own arm multiple times and was taken to hospital, returning at around 6am on Saturday, the union said.

Later on Saturday, after being moved to a glass-walled observation cell in the infirmary, he tried to set fire to his pillow and sheets before guards intervened. He then smashed his bed base and dared officers to enter so he could "kill them".

TAMPM said separate incidents involving other maximum-security prisoners have added to pressure on staff since Thursday.

On Thursday, a first-degree inmate spent the day banging on doors and windows and threatening guards without facing punishment, the union claimed.

On Saturday night, another prisoner abused a trainee officer who switched on a cell light during a headcount, prompting a nearby first-degree inmate to threaten further unrest if disruptive prisoners were rewarded with cigarettes or extra phone calls.

TAMPM blamed a "permissive prison policy driven by Madrid" for emboldening violent inmates and warned the situation "is bound to lead to disaster" without immediate action to protect officers.

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