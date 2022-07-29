Hotel occupancy figures on the Costa del Sol reveal record numbers for July Establishments have managed to fill an average of 86.2 per cent of their beds, thanks to the high demand in two coastal towns: Nerja, had 94.4 per cent of its beds booked, and Torremolinos, 92.49 per cent

Hotel bookings for July on the Costa del Sol are showing record figures. The Hoteliers Association of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) said the occupancy rate has been two per cent above that of July in the record year of 2019. Hotels have managed to fill an average of 86.2 per cent of their beds, thanks to the high demand in two coastal towns: Nerja, had 94.4 per cent of its beds booked, and Torremolinos, 92.49 per cent.

José Luque, president of Aehcos, said: “We are enjoying a good month, although we are concerned about the demand in inland areas and, above all, the fall in international tourism, which we had estimated at 65 per cent and which has stagnated at 55 per cent.”

Luque points out that destinations such as Marbella, Fuengirola, Malaga, Mijas, Benalmádena, Estepona, Manilva and Casares, among others, have an occupancy rate of 80per cent. However, that of inland areas has fallen considerably: Ronda has an occupancy rate of 59 per cent and Antequera barely exceeds 30 per cent.

According to initial estimates, August will close with 84 per cent occupancy, five points lower than in 2019. Aehcos warns of “a worrying drop in cumulative air capacity between January and September 2022 with respect to the main international outbound markets. Compared to 2019, Germany shows a fall of 26.1 per cent, France 15.9 per cent, the UK 13.6 per cent and Ireland 11.6 per cent. These data show that this two per cent increase in occupancy in July has been compensated again thanks to the increase in demand from national tourism.”