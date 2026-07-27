Haze returns to Malaga province amid new high temperature warnings in Andalucía

Andalucía will not be spared the high temperatures during the last week of July.

State meteorological agency Aemet has issued yellow warnings for 27 July ... in the provinces of Cordoba, Huelva and Seville. Daytime temperatures will reach 38C, while Cadiz province will experience winds with maximum gusts of 80 kilometres per hour.

The areas most likely to experience the highs between 1pm and 9pm on Monday are in the provinces of Cordoba and Seville, as well as the Andévalo and Condado areas (Huelva).

The Huelva coast, in the meantime, is under a warning for a maximum of 36C.

Calima

In Malaga province, there are no heatwave warnings following the terral winds over the past weekend. Temperatures are set to ease, but the calima haze is expected to return from Tuesday onwards, as SUR's weather expert José Luis Escudero has warned.

"Everything points to the calima making a return in the province of Malaga and other parts of Andalucía from late on Tuesday. It is likely to stay with us for much of the week. With it will also return the stifling heat and that sweating we dislike so much," he said.

Monday will see partly cloudy or clear skies, with patches of low cloud in the morning along the Mediterranean coast. Meanwhile, minimum temperatures will remain largely unchanged along the Mediterranean coast and rise elsewhere, while maximum temperatures will fall along the western Mediterranean coast and rise in other areas.

Winds will be light to moderate from the east, veering south in the interior, with a "strong easterly" in the Strait.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province