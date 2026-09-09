Record female turnout at Cártama mountain bike event

Riders at the start of the mountain bike race.

Tony Bryant 09/09/2026 a las 08:09h.

Sport and equality took centre stage at the fifth Gran Premio Ciudad de El Sexmo Más Mujer mountain bike race, which attracted more than 350 riders from across Andalucía and set a new record for female participation, with 100 women taking part.

The event, held as part of the El Sexmo neighbourhood festivities in Cártama, featured a challenging scenic route through trails, streams and tracks, alongside a non-competitive course for recreational riders. Sebas Gesche and Irene García were crowned winners.

Organised by Club Ciclista Al-Ándalus and Cártama council, the race aims to promote women’s participation in sport and equal opportunities. It has become the mountain bike event with the highest female participation in the province.

The event also included the first Más Mujer meeting, combining cycling activities, specialist training and discussion on the role of women in the sport.

Explore community news from the Guadalhorce Valley