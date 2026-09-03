Fuengirola to host night-time spinning marathon for Alzheimer’s charity

Tony Bryant 03/09/2026 a las 17:42h.

Fuengirola hosts its fourth night-time outdoor spinning marathon (an aerobic cycling exercise) on Friday 18 September, with all registration proceeds going to the Fuengirola-Mijas association of relatives of Alzheimer’s patients (AFA).

The event, part of the ‘Fuengirola en Forma’ healthy living programme, starts at 7pm in the central square of the Fuengirola marina. Around 100 bikes will be available, with classes led by instructors from the Coliseo gymnasium, which is providing the equipment and staff.

Councillor for Sport Julio Rodríguez said the event combines healthy living with support for the local community.

“I encourage everyone to take part because, as well as enjoying an afternoon of sport in a fantastic setting, we will be directly supporting the excellent work carried out by AFA,” he said.

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Registration costs ten euros and is available at the Coliseo gym (Calle Antonio Machado, 24) or the municipal department of sport.

People who cannot or do not wish to take part can still support the charity through a non-participant donation. AFA will also have collection points at the event.

AFA President Paqui Lebrón thanked the council for choosing the association as the beneficiary, particularly during the month of World Alzheimer’s Day.

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