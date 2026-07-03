Malaga province toddler drowns in her family's bath in Álora

Irene Quirante 03/07/2026 a las 13:29h.

A little girl died late on Thursday night after an incident in her family's bathroom in the municipality of Álora (Malaga province).

The incident happened at around 8pm, while the girl, who was reportedly under two years of age, was being bathed in th bath by her parents.

After an alleged brief lapse in attention of just a few seconds, the parents noticed she was showing signs of drowning. They rushed her to a local health centre.

Given the severity of her condition, the doctors decided to transfer her to Hospital Valle del Guadalhorce in Cártama. She died later that night.

The incident has prompted an investigation by the Guardia Civil. Initially, everything points to a tragic accident.

This is the third fatal drowning of a child in the province in less than a month. The two previous cases occurred in swimming pools.

The first case concerns the drowning in a rural home in Periana of a four-year-old British boy. The accident happened on 17 June.

The second accident happened on 22 June, when a three-year-old girl died at the Valle del Guadalhorce hospital following another swimming pool accident.

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