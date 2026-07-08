Malaga police identify reckless motorcyclist without licence

José Rodríguez Cámara 08/07/2026 a las 09:39h.

The Local Police in the Malaga town of Alhaurín de la Torre have identified a young man suspected of reckless riding, document forgery and riding a motorcycle without a licence.

The events date back to March, when the suspect carried out extremely dangerous manoeuvres in the town centre riding a competition motorcycle not suitable for public roads.

The motorcyclist ran several red lights and even drove through pedestrian areas, forcing pedestrians to jump aside to avoid being hit, while fleeing from a police patrol.

The police coordinated an exhaustive effort to locate the person responsible for the reckless behaviour.

They have analysed various fields of work and police information databases to track the whereabouts of the perpetrator. According to the investigation, he appeared to be using the registration plate of another vehicle to evade controls and hide the true nature of his motorcycle, which, in fact, had been circulating in the municipality for months.

The work of the Local Police has led to the location of the suspect and the motorcycle. At the time of identification, the young man only possessed a provisional driving licence from outside the EU, meaning it was not valid for riding in Spain.

Precedents

Last year, the Local Police identified the driver of a Mini, who had engaged in reckless driving during the early hours of 2 July 2025, in the heart of Alhaurín de la Torre.

The vehicle was recorded by residents and the town hall's traffic surveillance camera system. The incident generated great concern due to the risk it posed.

There was high-speed driving and skidding, including wrong-way driving, disregard for red lights and even reversing into roundabouts. At one point, the driver stopped the car to pick up several young people from a square.

The images showed how other vehicles had to brake sharply to avoid collisions and how several pedestrians were in the area minutes before these manoeuvres began.

Following the investigation, the police identified both the vehicle and the driver.

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