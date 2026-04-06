Malaga court shelves case of religion teacher accused of abusing at least 17 minors

Juan Cano Monday, 6 April 2026, 13:17 Share

A Malaga court has ordered the provisional dismissal of the case of the religion teacher investigated in the town of Cártama for alleged sexual abuse. The court has studied the reports of at least 17 underage students and their families.

The prosecution and the plaintiffs have appealed before the provincial court to reopen the case and continue the investigation.

Various judicial sources have not clarified the reason for the provisional dismissal of the case, although they all agree that there is no evidence of the alleged crimes under investigation on the defendant's computer and mobile devices.

According to those close to the case, the investigation began following complaints lodged by four families at the end of October, although the number has increased since then. It appears that the parents went to the police after their children recounted incidents in which inappropriate touching is said to have occurred.

Sources close to the case have confirmed that there are 17 testimonies in total, while others place the number at 19. Not all of them allege abuse and some refer to inappropriate behaviour the students reportedly witnessed.

The man is a teacher of religion for children up to the age of five. According to the allegations, he abused the victims in the context of playing with them. He would then tell them that what had happened should remain a secret. The children told their families that the teacher had rewarded them with gifts such as bracelets.

The first report

The case came to light after parents became concerned when one of their daughters used a sexually suggestive word that wasn't used at home. The parents asked other families at the school, who also investigated and concluded that the children may have been abused.

In November, the Diocese of Malaga issued a statement after learning through the press of the investigation. The statement says that the teacher has over 30 years of experience and there have previously been no complaints against him. The defendant "maintains his innocence."

At the start of the investigation, the teacher said that he believed the facts would soon be clear "for the good of all parties, especially the students of the school and their families". The Bishopric offered their assistance to the authorities.