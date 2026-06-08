The countdown has started. Solaris Nerja is already shaping up to be the festival of the summer — and it’s less than two weeks away

SUR in Engish Nerja 08/06/2026 a las 13:24h.

Let’s be straight about this: Solaris Nerja 2026 kicks off on 18 June and there are still people who haven’t got their ticket yet. If that’s you, keep reading. If you already have one, keep reading anyway — you’ve got a friend who needs to know about this. Ten days at El Playazo with a lineup that runs from Chambao to Claptone, via Bresh, Midsummer Night’s Eve on the beach and the best flamenco on the Costa del Sol. It’s not the festival you were expecting. It’s better. And time is running out.

Why is everyone talking about this?

Because Nerja is Nerja — you know what we mean — and because El Playazo is one of those places where, the first time you see it, you think: this needs live music. Well, now it has it. And the lineup that Solaris Nerja has put together for its first edition doesn’t feel like a festival finding its feet — it feels like one that already knows exactly what it’s doing.

Chambao celebrating 25 years where it all began. Bresh turning El Playazo into the most fun outdoor party on the Costa del Sol. Midsummer Night's Eve with live music on the beach. Pure flamenco with sand between your toes. Techno Flamenco. And Claptone closing out the summer on 28 June. The festival that wasn't on your radar is the one nobody wants to miss.

The programme: eight reasons to be there

The venue: El Playazo, Nerja

White sand. Crystal-clear water. Open horizon. El Playazo doesn’t need a filter. And this June, it has concerts. Nerja sits halfway between Málaga and Granada — close to everything, far from the noise — and in June it has the weather the rest of Spain is still waiting for. The summer plan you’ve been looking for was here all along.

And if you arrive early...

The Solaris Village has you covered: local design and craft market, Costa del Sol gastronomy and Champions Cheesecake, a 40-metre Ferris wheel with views across the bay, a water slide with foam party and much more. No excuse to leave it to the last minute.

Time is running out

The festival you didn't have on your radar is the one that will undoubtedly mark a turning point on the Costa del Sol. The one Nerja has long deserved. The one no one wants to miss. Tickets are available at www.solarisnerja.com.

Practical information

Dates: 18 to 28 June 2026.

Venue: El Playazo beach, Nerja (Málaga).

Tickets: solarisnerja.com

Bus: From Málaga and Granada. Available on solarisnerja.com

Social media: @solarisnerja