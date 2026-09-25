Man arrested for kidnapping girlfriend and leaving her tied to a tree in Alhaurín de la Torre

A young woman has been rescued after her boyfriend allegedly left her tied to a tree, hooded and gagged, in the countryside of Alhaurín de ... la Torre. The Guardia Civil has arrested the suspect, who allegedly recorded a video of the abduction and sent it to the victim’s family without revealing her location.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday 22 September. Relatives of the young woman alerted the Guardia Civil after receiving distressing video footage showing the victim covered in blood, with no indication of her whereabouts or safety.

Officers at the Alhaurín de la Torre station launched an urgent investigation and located the suspect. When questioned, the man refused to provide information about the victim's location, leading officers to detain him over fears for her safety.

During the search, officers received a report of a witness who had seen an aggressive man forcing a woman into a vehicle, matching the suspect's profile.

The victim was eventually traced to a relative’s home. She explained that cyclists had discovered her tied to a tree with duct tape in the countryside. The young woman had managed to free her mouth gag to call out for help when she heard people passing nearby. The cyclists then assisted her and transported her to safety.

Investigators revealed that the victim and suspect were in a relationship. Following an argument allegedly triggered by jealousy, the man struck her, bound her, and forced her into his car before driving out to the countryside, where he recorded the footage and abandoned her. He faces initial charges including unlawful detention and causing bodily harm.