Malaga update: disapproving family and romantic relationship allegedly behind girl's kidnapping in Campanillas district

Irene Quirante and Juan Cano 05/06/2026 a las 14:56h.

The investigation into the alleged kidnapping of a young woman in Malaga's Campanillas district, which the police stopped on Wednesday, has revealed important details about the perpetrators.

As SUR reported on Thursday, at least two of the perpetrators, who had forced the 21-year-old woman into a van, were relatives of hers. It appears that the police have arrested five people (two men and three women), two of whom are the victim's parents and the rest other members of the family.

According to the investigation, what had prompted them to carry out the illegal detention was the young woman's relationship with another woman from the province of Malaga.

The victim is originally from another province, but she had travelled to the Costa del Sol to be with her girlfriend, despite her family's disapproval.

As a result, the family followed her with the sole intention of taking her away from the relationship. The detainees allegedly also had a confrontation with the girlfriend's family. According to sources, they detained one of the members of the other family and forced him to tell them where their daughter was.

During the altercation, one of the girlfriend's relatives had a heart attack and required urgent medical care.

When the detainees finally discovered the young woman, they forced her into the van.

The police operation

The illegal detention happened at around 7.30pm on Wednesday. A witness called the police and told them about the incident they had seen. The witness reportedly followed the van and maintained continuous communication with the security forces over the phone, providing the exact directions of the route the kidnappers followed.

Thanks to the accuracy of this information, the Local Police were able to intercept the vehicle. According to sources, they found the young woman in the back seat of the van, where two relatives were holding her hands and feet.

The police took the young woman to hospital for a medical examination and arrested the five suspects for their alleged involvement in unlawful detention.

The police have started the preparation of the corresponding procedures for the detainees' placement at the disposal of the court.