Four arrested in Malaga for forcing young woman into a van

María José Díaz Alcalá and Irene Quirante Malaga 04/06/2026 a las 11:01h.

The Local Police in Malaga arrested four people on Wednesday evening for allegedly forcing a 21-year-old woman into a van in the Campanillas district.

The police launched the operation at around 6pm, after receiving witness calls that reported seeing several individuals forcing a young woman into a van.

The aim of the urgent deployment was to locate and intercept the vehicle that was already on the road. Once they managed to reach and stop the van, the police arrested four suspects, at least two of whom are direct relatives of the young woman.

The police took the victim to a local medical centre for examination. The suspects are due to appear in court.

In the meantime, the police have kept the investigation into this illegal detention open to clarify the background and exact circumstances of the incident.