Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Panoramic view of the Guadalhorce Valley. SUR
Environment

Government shelves Zalea solar plant project in Malaga after developer withdraws

The project, with a final, planned capacity of over 50 MW, has been cancelled after years of red tape and local opposition from several town councils in Malaga's Guadalhorce Valley

Julio J. Portabales

Julio J. Portabales

Monday, 13 April 2026, 11:38

The Spanish Ministry for Ecological Transition has formally terminated the administrative procedure for the "FV Zalea" photovoltaic plant, a project that has faced sustained local opposition in the Guadalhorce Valley.

The official resolution, published in the Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE), confirms that the government has moved to "accept the withdrawal formulated by Sun Capital 2000, SL." This renunciation effectively halts the development of a 121.8 MW solar farm that was slated to occupy a significant footprint across the municipalities of Pizarra and Casarabonela.

Conflict over land and public utility

A central pillar of the local grievance was the developer's pursuit of a "declaration, specifically, of public utility." Had this been granted, it would have allowed for the compulsory purchase (expropriation) of private agricultural land to make way for the plant’s extensive "evacuation infrastructure."

In the technical documentation, this infrastructure was described as the essential link to the national grid, comprising:

•The "SET Zalea 30/132 kV" transformer substation.

•More than 4,200 metres of high-voltage overhead and subterranean lines.

•A network of "subterranean lines of 30 kV" connecting the various solar arrays.

Victory for local protestors

For the residents of Zalea and the wider Málaga interior, the "conclusion of the procedure and the archiving of the actions" represents a major reprieve. Opponents had frequently cited the threat to the "agricultural essence" of the region, arguing that industrial-scale energy projects should not come at the expense of productive farmland.

By filing a voluntary "renounce the administrative processing," the promoter has bypassed a potentially negative environmental impact ruling. The Ministry has confirmed that the project file is now closed, meaning any future renewable energy proposals for the Zalea site would require a completely new application process, starting from scratch with environmental and public consultations.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Work starts next week on landmark CaixaForum building in Malaga city
  2. 2 Malaga mayor looks to Guadalhorce Valley to solve housing shortage and calls for more commuter trains
  3. 3 Malaga city now has 21 active wells as reservoir water alternative
  4. 4 Founders recognised on Marbella golf club anniversary
  5. 5 Four companies bid for Los Boliches stadium contract
  6. 6 Easter tourism peak for Costa del Sol hotels turns out better than expected
  7. 7 Malaga province foster programme overwhelmed by increase in children in need of care
  8. 8 Mijas knife fight ends with victim in serious condition and one suspect arrested

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Government shelves Zalea solar plant project in Malaga after developer withdraws

Government shelves Zalea solar plant project in Malaga after developer withdraws