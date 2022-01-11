Final section of Alhaurín de la Torre cycle lane put out to tender With a budget of more than 200,000 euros and an execution period of two months, the bike lane will provide greater safety to cyclists

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has put out to tender the construction of the final section of the cycle lane that connects the neighbourhoods of Torrealquería and El Romeral.

With a budget of more than 200,000 euros and an execution period of two months from the signing of the contract, the project will give continuity to the section reserved for cyclists that is located in the area close to La Huertecilla.

The path will allow the width of the road to be widened, with the aim of providing greater safety to cyclists, since there are currently several narrow and irregular sections.

The town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, has thanked the neighbouring owners of the area for their collaboration, since it will be necessary for the lane to cross the borders of some of their plots.

Along with this action, different projects are currently underway in the municipality. The contract for repair works on the Torrealquería road at the junction of Romeral and El Lavadero has recently been awarded to the Rialsa company. The work, which will cost 172,000 euros, will include the resurfacing of the street and is expected to take three months.