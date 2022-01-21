Construction of new sports ground begins in Alhaurín de la Torre The athletics ground, which is part of a project to boost the town’s sports appeal, has a budget of more than two million euros and will include track and field sports facilities

Mayor Joaquín Villanova visits the site of the new athletics and sports ground. / SUR

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has begun the construction of a new municipal sports field in the Santa Clara district of the town, a project that has a budget of more than two million euros.

The athletics ground, which is part of a project to boost the town’s sports appeal, will include track and field sports facilities, along with spectator and leisure areas.

The project coincides with the construction of a new sports pavilion, which is scheduled to be built on the adjacent plot later in the year.

The town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, together with the councillor for Works and Infrastructure and Operational Services, Prudencio J. Ruiz, visited the site earlier this week to inspect the progress of the work, which is currently in the land preparation and infrastructure stage.

The work began at the beginning of January and is scheduled to be finished in March.

The initiative will also include the installation of a new green area close to the complex, where more than 100 different species of trees have been planted to create a miniature Mediterranean forest.