Coín town hall puts renovation of Calle de la Cruz out to tender The comprehensive remodelling of the street, which will include the resurfacing of the road and reconstruction of the pavement, has a budget of 120,000 euros and an execution period of three months

Coín town hall has put out to tender the project for the improvement and renovation of Calle de la Cruz, an action that has been demanded by the residents of the town.

The comprehensive remodelling project, which will include the resurfacing of the road, and reconstruction of the pavement to allow safe access to pedestrians, was announced by the town’s mayor Francisco Santos, who explained that the scheme has a budget of 120,000 euros and an execution period of three months.

The work will include the installation of new sanitation and drinking water pipes, which, according to the mayor, is expected to start “in approximately two months”.

Last year, the council carried out extensive renovations to the connecting street, Camino de los Llanos, also known as Cuesta de los Almendrillos.

The town hall will also renovate the interior of the Torre de los Trinitarios, the tower of the former convent of the same name. The Junta de Andalucía will finance 80 per cent of the renovation of the 17th century monument, which is expected to cost a further 60,000 euros.

“We have decided to work on the street and tower at the same time so as to cause the least inconvenience possible to the residents of the area,” the mayor said.