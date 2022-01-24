Cártama town hall to join campaign for victims of gender-based abuse Municipalities Against Abuse is an initiative launched by Antena 3 Television and the Mutua Madrileña Foundation that aims to promote the commitment of municipalities to fight violence against women

Cártama town hall has announced that it will join the initiative 'Municipios Contra el Maltrato' (Municipalities Against Abuse), a campaign launched by Antena 3 Television and the Mutua Madrileña Foundation that aims to promote the commitment of municipalities to fight violence against women.

The council said that it “unanimously supported” the motion because the municipality meets all the necessary requirements to be able to register for the project. This is due to the work that has already been carried in terms of equality and prevention of gender-based violence.

To join this campaign, the council will adopt a series of requirements, one of which is the approval of a declaration that states that the town has a zero tolerance of abuse against women, that all victims will be protected and that abusers will be prosecuted. Likewise, the municipality will host, at least once a year, a conference that will provide training for women who are victims of violence.

A statement issued by the town hall said, “It is essential for any society to develop actions aimed at the prevention of gender violence and, especially, to inform its members about its existence through campaigns that promote equality between women and men. It will demonstrate our absolute rejection of people who exercise this type of violence.”