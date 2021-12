Ambulance bursts into flames on the A-7 in Malaga The driver of the vehicle alerted the 112 emergency services to the blaze at kilometre 230 on the motorway

The driver of an ambulance found himself calling in the 112 emergency services in Malaga after spotting that his vehicle was on fire.

It happened this Tuesday afternoon (21 December) at kilometre 230 of the A-7, near the Alhaurín de la Torre junction, heading in the Malaga direction.

Firefighters, police and health services were alerted and the fire brigade managed to extinguish the flames.

The ambulance was extensively damaged but there were no reports of any injuries.