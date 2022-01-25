Alhaurín el Grande will invest 4.5 million euros in new infrastructure during the first half of this year Among the projects are the second phase of the renovation works on Carretera de Villafranco, the new water park, the replacement of the municipal swimming pool cover and the remodelling of several streets and squares

Alhaurín el Grande town hall has announced that it will invest almost 4.5 million euros on new infrastructure projects in the town during the first half of this year.

Among the projects to be carried out are the second phase of the renovation works on Carretera de Villafranco, a new water park in the municipal sports centre, the remodelling of the Parque Fundadores in Villafranco and the replacement of the cover of the municipal swimming pool.

The projects were announced by the councillor for Works, Juan Manuel Aragón, who declared that the bidding process for these initiatives will begin “in the coming weeks”.

In addition to these projects, which have a budget of almost three million euros, are a series of renovation works in several streets and squares, at a further cost of 1.4 million euros.

The work, which will begin at the beginning of February, will also include the replacement of all infrastructures, such as sanitation, drinking water, telecommunications and street lighting, as well as new pavements to facilitate pedestrian access.

Along with these works, the council said it will continue with its Asphalting Plan, a road resurfacing project that began last year.