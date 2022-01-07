Alhaurín el Grande horse sanctuary marks 12th anniversary

The Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses (ARCH), a volunteer-run sanctuary that offers a lifeline to abused and abandoned equines, marks its 12th anniversary this month.

Last year, despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, the Alhaurín el Grande-based charity managed to rehome almost 40 equines.

President, Jill Newman Rogers, said, "The team and our supporters have been brilliant throughout the year and their dedication has allowed us to keep going through all the difficult times and restrictions. We could not have continued without their generous help and donations."