Alhaurín el Grande missing man found dead after several days without contact

The search for the 48-year-old man of Dutch origin, Jeroen, who went missing on 18 September in the Malaga town of Alhaurín el Grande, ... has ended in the worst possible way. SOS Desaparecidos deactivated the alert on social media after learning that he had been found dead.

The last time anyone saw him, Jeroen was wearing an olive-green T-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of blue Adidas trainers.

According to posts on social media, he left without his car. Although he was carrying his wallet, his close ones did not detect any transactions on his bank account. His mobile phone also remained switched off.

He was found dead on Wednesday on a property near his home. There are no more details about his death for the moment.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub