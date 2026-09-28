Search on in Malaga province for 48-year-old Jeroen who went missing in Alhaurín el Grande ten days ago

The friends and family of 48-year-old Alhaurín el Grande resident Jeroen have not seen him for ten days. They last heard from him ... on 18 September, when he allegedly left Alhaurín el Grande. The police are currently searching for him.

Jeroen is a man of slim build, approximately 1.85 metres tall. According to the description, he has blond hair and blue eyes.

The last time he was seen, he was wearing an olive-green T-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of blue Adidas trainers. According to posts on social media, he left without his car and, although he was carrying his wallet, no transactions on his bank account have been detected.

In such cases, the public's cooperation can be crucial. If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, they can contact the 112 emergency service, the local police on 092, the Guardia Civil on 062 or the National Police on 091.

You can also contact SOS Desaparecidos (by calling 868 28 6726) or the non-governmental organisation Equipos de Respuesta Inmediata en Catástrofes de Andalucía (on 603 01 49 37), both of which have already issued an alert to help locate the man.

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