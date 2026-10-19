Malaga province's high-voltage electricity capacity network to benefit from new project

Malaga province is tentatively beginning to see the first steps towards improvements in its dilapidated electricity grid, where dozens of projects remain at a standstill ... due to a lack of capacity.

On Friday, Red Eléctrica de España received the necessary authorisations for the project to repower the 400-kilovolt (kV) overhead power transmission line at Tajo de la Encantada.

This very high-voltage power line runs through Archidona, Caparacena, Huéneja and Tabernas, in the provinces of Malaga, Granada and Almeria. In Malaga province, the project concerns the municipalities of Álora, Valle de Abdalajís, Antequera and Archidona.

The work essentially involves raising the height of the pylons by up to seven metres, depending on the specific location.

"This is a repowering project in the current planning framework that aims to improve the quality of supply and strengthen the transmission grid in southern Andalucía," a Red Eléctrica spokesperson said.

"It covers three provinces and, given its length, has required meticulous planning to ensure that all works are carried out in accordance with environmental and social sustainability principles. These kinds of measures are in line with one of the key pillars of the planning process, maximising the use of existing infrastructure, in order to continue strengthening the transport network while avoiding the development of new facilities and their impact on the environment," they stated.

The energy sector has welcomed this project, as it strengthens the major high-voltage transmission corridors, supports the distribution network and, consequently, ensures greater security of supply. It regards it as a long-awaited and necessary measure.

Sources, however, have pointed out that these improvements do not yet allow for an increase in supply capacity, which is where the province faces its greatest shortfall in terms of accommodating new residential, industrial and logistics projects.

Power to the electricity grid

The 400 kV (400,000 volts) lines are classified as "very high-voltage" networks and form part of the so-called "primary transmission network" for electrical energy (alongside the 220 kV lines). These lines transmit large amounts of electricity over long distances, from power stations to substations near towns or industrial areas, while minimising energy losses.

The authorisation follows a lengthy administrative process, involving an environmental impact assessment and numerous submissions from various regional and state bodies that have set out certain conditions for the execution of the planned works.

Power grid collapse

The power grid collapse has brought more than 140 residential, commercial, industrial and logistics projects in the province to a standstill. With the electricity capacity in Malaga province still at zero, secretary of state for energy Joan Groizard announced in early October that new electricity infrastructure projects would materialise over the coming years.

The proposed electricity network plan for up to 2030, which is due to be approved before the end of this year, provides for two new substations for the province and the expansion of a third.

Among them is the 220-kilovolt Málaga Centro substation. According to Groizard, it is the responsibility of the city council and the regional government to identify the optimal site for this substation, which will supply power to the city's new residential developments and port projects.

Another new substation will be built in Antequera to supply power to the dry port, while the third project involves the expansion of the Cártama substation to cater for new developments in the Guadalhorce Valley area and the growth of the TechPark.

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